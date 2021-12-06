Letter: Grateful for Linda Johnston's work at TCSS

It is common these days to hear a member of the military, or law enforcement, greeted with “thanks for your service.” And, it’s about time, in my opinion.

Yet, where is the thank you for doing the many other jobs our government requires? For example, the people providing care and services for state and local needs. My thoughts today are of a woman who has spent the past 32 years supervising a small county facility you possibly never heard of called Tulsa County Social Services.

Under the guidance of Linda Johnston, TCSS provides support for Tulsa County residents who are in need of temporary shelter, food, clothing, medical care, low cost prescription medications or even disposal of our remains when there’s no other means.

One of Johnston’s great accomplishments has been implementing a program that retrieves unused prescription medications, which would otherwise be destroyed, from nursing and assisted living facilities and redistributes them though TCSS pharmacy. As of October, this program has made $27,416,393 worth of medication available to people unable to purchase their prescriptions.