Letter: Grateful for husband's care at Oklahoma City VA hospital

My husband, Dennis, was at the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs hospital for almost three months after a series of strokes. I want everyone to know what a quality hospital that the veterans have access to in Oklahoma City.

From cardiology, to neurology, to the Community Living Center, to palliative care, he had a team of doctors and clinicians in each unit looking after his well-being. The doctors, nurses, and techs were caring and supportive of Dennis and our family.

If there was any follow up after the doctors left the room they would call me, let me ask as many questions as I wanted, and then ask if I was all right and what they could do for me. No phone call lasted less than 30 minutes and some went to at least an hour.

The equipment and facilities are state-of-the-art. They were even concerned about my commute from Broken Arrow on the Turner Turnpike.

Many of the people employed there are veterans themselves. All seem to have a calling to work with these men and women.

The end of life transition was as calm and meaningful as possible. The most caring people still reach out to me to ensure that all is as well as possible.

The Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oklahoma City is an example of government done right. I and my family truly appreciate the Oklahoma City VA hospital and its partner, OU College of Medicine.

