Letter: Grateful for efforts that went into gun buyback event

I want to add my thanks to all the sponsors of the recent gun buyback. I thought the gift cards would be maybe $25 max. I was surprised when each long gun card was $200 at Target and each pistol card was $100.

The long guns, though operable, had no monetary value and the pistol had some value, though it was nowhere near the total of $700 in Target gift cards. A windfall.

When I shared this with my partner, she and I agreed this was not for us, but to pay it forward. As a result, with that amount and some additional cash we were able to fulfill six complete Angel Tree recipients.

Thank you again to the buyback’s sponsors, and Target. Please remember those less fortunate. Even loose change tossed in a red kettle will help.

