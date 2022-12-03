 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grateful for efforts that went into gun buyback event

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Club Q tragedy, which included a victim with local ties. Can the latest mass shooting change anyone's minds about gun control laws?

I want to add my thanks to all the sponsors of the recent gun buyback. I thought the gift cards would be maybe $25 max. I was surprised when each long gun card was $200 at Target and each pistol card was $100.

The long guns, though operable, had no monetary value and the pistol had some value, though it was nowhere near the total of $700 in Target gift cards. A windfall.

When I shared this with my partner, she and I agreed this was not for us, but to pay it forward. As a result, with that amount and some additional cash we were able to fulfill six complete Angel Tree recipients.

Thank you again to the buyback’s sponsors, and Target. Please remember those less fortunate. Even loose change tossed in a red kettle will help.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert