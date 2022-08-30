Letter: Grateful for Catoosa oil change crew's diligent work

On our return safely home from an 1,100-mile trip in my 1931 Ford roadster, I write to tell how well I was treated in Catoosa on Aug. 10. While traveling from near Waco, Texas, to Springfield, Missouri, I experienced a water pump failure just as I turned off the Tulsa-Catoosa freeway and exited into Catoosa.

After a local resident referred me to the Kwik Lube of Catoosa, I pulled up to the oil-change bay at 4:15 in the afternoon. One of the employees greeted me, and I explained that I had just “lost” a water pump and needed assistance installing a new replacement.

He politely looked at me questioningly, turning to his supervisor. This staff member, wanting to examine the problem, directed me to drive into a service bay, so he could assess the situation.

Without delay and despite the fact that the regular work day was drawing to a close, the Kwik Lube crew went to work. Owner/operator Larry Baker and employees Gerry Rush, Javier Maldanado and Michael Stegall carefully removed the hood, loosened radiator supports, and removed the damaged water pump and installed a replacement I provided. By working after hours, they returned me to the highway, where I had a motel room waiting in Vinita.

All in the Tulsa area should be aware of such kindnesses that drivers have received in Catoosa from the Kwik Lube personnel.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.