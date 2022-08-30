 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grateful for Catoosa oil change crew's diligent work

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette recap the primary/runoff elections and more, and anticipate that public education will be "on the ballot" in November. Another factor in the general election will likely be former President Donald Trump.

On our return safely home from an 1,100-mile trip in my 1931 Ford roadster, I write to tell how well I was treated in Catoosa on Aug. 10. While traveling from near Waco, Texas, to Springfield, Missouri, I experienced a water pump failure just as I turned off the Tulsa-Catoosa freeway and exited into Catoosa.

After a local resident referred me to the Kwik Lube of Catoosa, I pulled up to the oil-change bay at 4:15 in the afternoon. One of the employees greeted me, and I explained that I had just “lost” a water pump and needed assistance installing a new replacement.

He politely looked at me questioningly, turning to his supervisor. This staff member, wanting to examine the problem, directed me to drive into a service bay, so he could assess the situation.

Without delay and despite the fact that the regular work day was drawing to a close, the Kwik Lube crew went to work. Owner/operator Larry Baker and employees Gerry Rush, Javier Maldanado and Michael Stegall carefully removed the hood, loosened radiator supports, and removed the damaged water pump and installed a replacement I provided. By working after hours, they returned me to the highway, where I had a motel room waiting in Vinita.

People are also reading…

All in the Tulsa area should be aware of such kindnesses that drivers have received in Catoosa from the Kwik Lube personnel.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert