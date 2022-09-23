Letter: Governors' engage in deceitful conduct with migrants

It is always interesting when history repeats. In the early 1960s during the civil rights movement, governors in several southern states lied to African Americans by telling them that there were jobs waiting for them in northern cities like Chicago and New York.
The states gave them one-way bus tickets. We are now seeing governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona lying to desperate immigrants in order to make a political statement.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.