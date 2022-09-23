 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Governors' engage in deceitful conduct with migrants

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

It is always interesting when history repeats. In the early 1960s during the civil rights movement, governors in several southern states lied to African Americans by telling them that there were jobs waiting for them in northern cities like Chicago and New York.

The states gave them one-way bus tickets. We are now seeing governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona lying to desperate immigrants in order to make a political statement.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

"Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago," says Broken Arrow resident William Dusenberry.

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

"McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life," says Tulsa resident Tom Payne.

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

"Forget all the rhetoric, politics, accusations, and other noise that just distracts us from the simple fact that he stole government property and for months refused to give it back and even lied about some of what he took," says Tulsa resident Charles Nutter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert