Letter: Governor, lawmakers say women now have fewer rights than men

I am heartsick, and I am angry. The governor of Oklahoma and the Republican Party have declared that women living in this state do not have equal rights that the men now have.

I am heartsick thinking how many women, especially those that experienced rape or incest, now have no alternative.

I am angry because the bills that have been signed so far require that a woman, even before she knows she is pregnant, must carry it to term. Not only is the woman being punished, the unwanted child will most likely be subjected to abuse, or worse.

Nowhere in these bills have I seen any mention of penalties against the men involved. Also, no provisions for the many expenses associated with the raising of a child.

The mother would have to find the man, have him take a DNA test to prove he is the father, and then take him to court for a judge to issue a decree in her favor for child support. How many women have the resources to do that?

What a sad situation this has created for women. Please vote in the primaries and in November!

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

