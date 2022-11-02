Letter: Governor intentionally delayed recreational marijuana vote

Our Legislature made it much harder for the people of Oklahoma to go through the petition process in order to get a vote of the people for their agenda.

Not only did the recreation marijuana petitioners do what seemed impossible, but they came in early with the petition as demanded. But then Gov. Kevin Stitt decided that there wasn’t enough time so recreational marijuana will not be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand this is nothing but an attempt by Stitt to keep this off the Nov. 8 ballot in order to get fewer people to the polls. It is my strongest wish that all those who supported and worked hard to get this on the ballot in November will not stay away from the polls in a few weeks.

We need all Oklahomans to vote to hopefully make some changes in our state. You followed the rules and were not treated well. Please show those in power that you will not be manipulated and will indeed show up and vote on Nov 8.

