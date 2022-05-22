Letter: Government should have planned for baby formula shortage

While watching U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tell the public that they shouldn't be concerned about the lack of baby formula, I kept wondering if Buttigieg has difficulty getting more than two containers of formula at a time for his twins.

I didn't hear his empathy. This is a devastating fact for families with a baby or babies. The government knew that the factories were going to be shut down and made no fast arrangements to fill the void. Do the foreign governments who are being contacted have the same or better safety guidelines as the U.S.?

Some people probably are getting enough formula for their children. For those who think socialism is great, it means that everyone is equal. Even the people who make the rules.

