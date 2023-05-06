This is how it all starts, folks. The governor wants to ban Oklahoma Educational Television Authority because he believes some content sexualizes and indoctrinates our kids.

Talk about government overreach.

In the governor's efforts to keep kids in the dark, soon there will be nothing left to ban.

Normally, parents or guardians have a say in what is watched on TV in the household, not the governor. It's also called freedom of choice.

In my plug for OETA, I love traveling Europe with Rick Steves, learning from Ken Burns documentaries, enjoy concerts and the Saturday night OETA Movie Club. I watched "The Bird Cage" not too long ago, and it is still hilarious.

