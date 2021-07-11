Letter: Government of men

President John Adams said we are "a government of laws, and not of men."

Watching cases come up through courts with frequent reversals and finally landing at the U.S. Supreme Court tells a different story.

The law is what the men and women on a particular court make it out to be.

The Supreme Court decision on the Arizona voting law in the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee demonstrates that we can't even get consensus on our most fundamental liberty.

With apologies for Adams' slight to women, it seems we are more or less a government of men (and women).

