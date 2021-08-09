Letter: Government is supposed to protect people

What is the fundamental purpose of government? Have you thought about that?

The most fundamental purpose is protection.

We know of economic protection in the form of tariffs. Protection from outside forces requires armies.

We have laws that protect our individual rights. But they must also limit some individual liberties for the good of the whole.

We have stop signs and stop lights that we obey in order that the flow of daily life may go forward in an orderly prescribed manner to the benefit of us all.

Protection of our health as a nation is no different than protection from foreign governments.

The armies of our health defense are the doctors and nurses on the front lines of our hospitals and clinics.

Our generals in this fight are the gifted, proven and unbelievably well-educated and versed individuals at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

They understand the battle plan. The goal is protection of the population as a whole.