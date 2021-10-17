Letter: Gov. Stitt's vaccine mandate ban a bad policy

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in all his lack of wisdom, developed this policy: “As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.”

It gets confusing when you read on the CDC website, “CDC.gov reports all 50 states now have laws requiring documentation of immunity as a condition of first entry to school.”

Does he not understand that some of us 80-year-old Okies have always lived with U.S. and Oklahoma government vaccine mandates? We have attended school and traveled to many countries, all requiring government vaccine mandates of one kind or another.

In a Tulsa World front page story ("About 6,200 preventable deaths from COVID-19 so far this year, OU epidemiologist conservatively calculates," Oct. 6), Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist at OU, said, “Oklahoma has had 6,460 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 1, and 6,331 of the deaths could have been prevented (Dr. Wendelboe compared this number to the size of the town of Pryor) because 98% were not vaccinated, and only 2% were vaccinated."