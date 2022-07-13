Letter: Gov. Stitt's TPS audit request looks like a political stunt

I see that Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state will audit Tulsa Public Schools for financial concerns, how long they were closed due to COVID-19, and the concern that they may be actually teaching history.

I was particularly angry when I heard this, but after reading the Tulsa World’s story on this (“Stitt seeks audit of TPS,” July 8), I realized that the very competent TPS superintendent, Deborah Gist, is already on top of this matter and welcomes an audit.

The amount in question is less than the $20,000 Stitt mentioned, and someone has already been dismissed for this. Anyway, $20,000 is chump change for Stitt and his associates who have made many questionable financial dealings that almost always end up costing Oklahoma taxpayers.

Since Oklahoma is ranked next to last in our response to COVID-19, it would seem that TPS showed common sense in closing when they did. They are the biggest school district in the state and that means more children in their care.

I can’t begin to explain how offended I am by Critical Race Theory, whatever that is supposed to actually mean. I think it means to overlook our true history that affected Native Americans and Black Americans and other races and simply lie to today’s students about what really happened.

I salute any teacher who has the integrity and wisdom to teach reality. Our children deserve the truth. Stitt’s political stunt proves what an ineffective, disingenuous governor he is. I will be voting for Joy Hofmeister.

