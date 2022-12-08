Letter: Gov. Stitt's prayer claims Oklahoma for some of us, but not all

Thank you making me aware of our governor's statement, "Father, we just claim Oklahoma for you. Every square inch, we claim it for you in the name of Jesus."

The political party of Gov. Kevin Stitt espouses "freedom" to believe whatever we want. I am concerned semantics have caused terrible misunderstandings about the definition of the word “freedom.”

We in Oklahoma are not free to believe the land belongs to the characterization of a particular theology or god. Our land must be owned and shared by all its inhabitants.

