Letter: Gov. Stitt's only plan is using scare words to frighten voters

Are there any inane, vapid and patently false words that our governor won’t say? Oklahoma teachers don’t make enough money because of the bad liberal teachers union? Not because of the leader of the state or the Legislature dominated by the same party?

If anyone doubts that Gov. Kevin Stitt has no plan, no clue and no vision, this ridiculous assertion should speak volumes. His plan seems to be to say “liberal,” “woke” and “My God” since only Stitt’s religious views are right.

If these don’t work, he’s kept his powder dry on “guns!” with “socialist” and “indoctrination” as a last resort.

Has anyone heard from our last two-term governor? Anybody heard from Mary Fallin? How about ole zero-tax Sam Brownback from Kansas? Anyone?

This state has complex problems that require hard work, compromise and hard decisions. Yelling, “Be scared! The ‘other’ isn’t like us. They aren’t good people. Only we are,” won’t fix the issues.

The one good thing about a second Stitt term is that when it’s over he’ll be headed to the same fate as Fallin.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.