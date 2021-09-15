Letter: Gov. Stitt's has replaced state board members before without explanation

I found the Tulsa World's Sept. 10 editorial on very interesting ("Excluding physicians from Medicaid oversight board poor management").

Gov. Kevin Stitt's removal of the only two physicians from the Board of Directors of Oklahoma Health Care Authority is not the first time the he has summarily removed members of a state board without explanation.

The World is probably correct in concluding that this action was motivated by his desire to overcome opposition to his plan to contract with an out-of-state company to administer the state's Medicaid program as a managed care system.

This type of system produced very poor results the last time it was tried in Oklahoma.

Nevertheless, the governor apparently thinks that is a bad idea whose time has come.

I have only one question for the Tulsa World. Which candidate for governor did this paper endorse in the 2018 election?

Editor's Note: The editorial board endorsed Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor in 2018.