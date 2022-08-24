Letter: Gov. Stitt's dismissal of Karen Keith from Oklahoma Historical Society a disservice

Building a successful team requires finding, developing and retaining talent. The formula is consistent in business, sports, government.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith has been the lynchpin of the Oklahoma Historical Society, providing increasingly valuable tenure and leadership needed to advance the organization’s purposes.

By overt political fiat, Gov. Kevin Stitt gutted the hard work and commitment of selfless volunteers when he summarily dismissed Keith without cause. Stitt continues to chill the enthusiasm of others considering helping local government. He has folks wondering if the effort is worth the risk.

We now have to assume that time and talent are only found within the ranks of Donald Trump supporters, and that serving the state is limited to party hacks.

