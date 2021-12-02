 Skip to main content
Letter: Gov. Stitt uses God as a scapegoat for Julius Jones execution decision
Letter: Gov. Stitt uses God as a scapegoat for Julius Jones execution decision

I am not recommending that we keep the death penalty. I am leaving my personal opinion on that matter for another day.

I am asking if Gov. Kevin Stitt just scapegoated God on his decision to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones. On an interview prior to the execution date he said that before he made a decision, he would pray on it. That is all well and good to ask God to help guide you on decision.

But after the decision, he said that the decision came after all of Oklahoma and he, the governor, caused God to make the decision. I am paraphrasing this.

My thought is that since the majority of Stitt's contingency and the national right wing of the Republican party are of the right- wing religion, he laid the decision on God instead of manning up and saying that he made the decision as it was the right thing to do.

My personal belief is that in mentioning God, he took the mantle of this decision off his shoulders, therefore allowing his followers to forgive him for making a decision against what his own attorney general and the Oklahoma County district attorney wanted.

I am sure that Donald Trump and the rest of the Trumpsters did not like "God's" decision.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt used his authority to spare the life of Julius Jones just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago. Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones' death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
