Letter: Gov. Stitt throwing the word 'socialism' around loosely

I just finished listening to Gov. Kevin Stitt's interview as to why he joined other governors in signing a letter to President Joe Biden protesting his forgiveness of some student loans.

He said such things were unfair, that this had never been done in the U.S. before, and was socialism. Our governor seems to be uneducated about the history of the U.S.

Right after the World War II, the G.I. bill gave free tuition, help with mortgages, etc. to anyone in the military. Because of that bill, our country surged forward in all areas as we suddenly had an educated work force.

I have never heard of that bill referred to as socialism. Some of that bill is still in effect. If it is everything the governor says, we need to ask everyone and their descendants who also benefited from it to pay that money back.

How can the governor constantly ask the federal government for money to fix our bridges, cap old oil wells, etc. and not support education for our young people?

