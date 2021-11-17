Letter: Gov. Stitt shows ignorance, bias on nonbinary birth certificate issue

When Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaims, “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period,” he betrays his ignorance and doctrinal bias in governing.
The medical profession knows that some babies are born with indeterminate sexual characteristics — male and female features that are not quite formed or incomplete. Nevertheless, the child is assigned a sex at birth and oftentimes may be subjected to surgeries to make it appear normal according to its allocated sex.
The individual’s actual sexual identity may not become apparent until later in life. Perhaps a male’s voice doesn’t drop at the proper age or a woman might have difficulty conceiving. These persons have a right to their proper identification.
