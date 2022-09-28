Letter: Gov. Stitt says he inherited a mess. But whose mess is it?

I recently received a campaign letter from Gov. Kevin Stitt. He states: "Dear Charles, When I became Governor, I inherited a real mess."

Knowledgeable voters know Republican Mary Fallin was governor for eight years prior to Stitt. Together, they had 12 years of Republican super majorities in the House and Senate. They are to blame for Oklahoma's "mess."

But Stitt goes on to blame liberals, "elitists," career politicians, and of course, Oklahoma’s tribes for burdensome debt, high taxes, closed schools and a hostile business climate.

The only burden to Oklahoma's debt has been Stitt's continued reduction in Oklahoma's revenue stream by cutting taxes for businesses and the wealthy.

High taxes? The passing of State Question 640 in 1992, requiring a 75% legislative super majority, limited new taxes to a single tax increase, on tobacco, in 2018.

Closed schools? Even troubled Epic is still in business. Oklahoma does not have a hostile business climate, period. Read a newspaper!

The governor is correct, he inherited a mess. But he continues to send Oklahoma in the wrong direction. The governor failed to mention any of Oklahoma's real problems. We rank near the bottom in education, public safety, and access to quality health care. But we are top 10 in incarceration rates, teen pregnancies and suicides.

His lack of action informs me he doesn't care about these real issues. Stitt promised four years ago to make Oklahoma a top 10 State. Fallin and Stitt had their chances. Oklahoma needs leadership change, top to bottom.

