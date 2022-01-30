Letter: Gov. Stitt owes tribes an apology

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest attacks on tribes, it’s time for him to apologize.

Stitt needs to apologize to Oklahoma taxpayers for wasting our money asking the court to reverse McGirt. He needs to apologize to the tribes, who were here before Oklahoma became a state, for calling for the destruction of their reservations.

He needs to apologize for the petty manner in which he has picked other fights with tribes, including over welcome centers and hunting and fishing compacts.

Stitt won’t likely apologize. If history is a guide he will simply double down on his anti-tribe rhetoric. Stitt replaced decades of stable state-tribal relations with hostility and uncertainty.

Oklahomans who want a return to calm and stability have one recourse: defeat Stitt at the ballot box.

