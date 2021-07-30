 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gov. Stitt ought to mandate vaccines
0 Comments

Letter: Gov. Stitt ought to mandate vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Why must we suffer through a half page op-ed piece from Congressman Frank Lucas about the importance of being vaccinated ("I'm vaccinated against COIVD-19, and you should be, too ... as soon as possible," July 26)?

Where are the voices of Congressman Kevin Hern or Sen. Jim Inhofe?

I do not believe the people of Oklahoma need to be lectured. They need to be led.

If our governor feels compelled to eliminate benefits to workers who are unwilling to work for what are less than living wages, then the least he can to is send this message: If you want to get government benefits, get vaccinated.

If you want government paycheck get vaccinated.

Indeed, Gov. Kevin Stitt should compel every employer in this state to mandate vaccinations of their employees.

Edward Moore, Tulsa

Editor's note: In March, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe tweeted “It shocks me that one in three American adults is saying they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve heard it directly from the experts — the vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage all Americans to get it when it’s their time.” Rep. Kevin Hern received the vaccine in December, and he has on multiple occasions encouraged Oklahomans to consult with medical professionals to make the best decision for their health regarding the COVID vaccine.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads his column, "In Oklahoma, unvaccinated college students can do whatever they want, and their school can't do much about it"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News