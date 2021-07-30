Letter: Gov. Stitt ought to mandate vaccines

Why must we suffer through a half page op-ed piece from Congressman Frank Lucas about the importance of being vaccinated ("I'm vaccinated against COIVD-19, and you should be, too ... as soon as possible," July 26)?

Where are the voices of Congressman Kevin Hern or Sen. Jim Inhofe?

I do not believe the people of Oklahoma need to be lectured. They need to be led.

If our governor feels compelled to eliminate benefits to workers who are unwilling to work for what are less than living wages, then the least he can to is send this message: If you want to get government benefits, get vaccinated.

If you want government paycheck get vaccinated.

Indeed, Gov. Kevin Stitt should compel every employer in this state to mandate vaccinations of their employees.

Edward Moore, Tulsa