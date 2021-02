People in Oklahoma need to wake up. Why do we not impeach Gov. Kevin Stitt?

He is not good for Oklahoma. Just look at the amount of people dying every day of COVID-19.

We must wear a mask and be very careful. We need to turn back to God. Be safe.

