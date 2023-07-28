Gov. Kevin Stitt and others continue to advance falsehoods instead of facts. Hooper v. The City of Tulsa does not provide Native Americans a separate speed limit or establish a second set of laws that only apply to Native Americans.

Spreading misinformation is easier than explaining the truth.

Stitt continues to sow distrust in our public institutions and demonize hard-working Native Americans who also are Oklahomans.

His campaign to create “One Oklahoma” implies that somehow, we haven’t been co-existing for 116 years. He is incapable of leading and has chosen to divide our state instead of working with tribal leaders to build a better future together.

Countless other governors have navigated the historic relationships with tribes. It's Stitt who has proven to hold disdain and contempt for tribal leaders.

Tribes are sovereign nations. Court after court after court has upheld this basic fact that is rooted in American history since before Oklahoma statehood.

Despite his best attempts, tribal nations will be here long after Stitt’s tenure in office. “One Oklahoma” isn’t about bringing us together; it's about establishing One Way — his or not at all.

When those are the terms, nobody wins.

As a tribal leader, I am also a citizen of Oklahoma. I pay taxes in Oklahoma. When Stitt uses state resources to demonize my tribal citizenship, he’s using my tax dollars to spread his lies and pit my neighbors against me.

He claims to fight for “All Oklahomans,” so on my behalf, just stop.

Editor's Note: Eli Potts is a congressman in the Osage Nation Congress.

