Letter: Gov. Stitt needs to realize he needs the cooperation of tribal nation leaders

When will Gov. Kevin Stitt wake up and realize that he needs to include tribal nation leaders in discussions that involve them, and he needs their input.

Stitt's actions indicate he doesn’t understand tribal citizenship and what it means to Oklahoma.

It isn’t the old days of cowboys and Indians. It is time we join together and work toward betterment of our communities and for our great state of Oklahoma.

It is understood the event called "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum" was supposed to address the issues of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision ("Crowd boos as Gov. Stitt gives closing statement at McGirt forum," June 14).

But how can that be done without involvement from tribal nation leaders or their law enforcement individuals? ("Stitt's office blames 'fringe activists' for early end to McGirt forum; Native Americans in audience say governor should have expected criticism," June 15).