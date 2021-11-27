 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent
0 Comments

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt made the correct decision to grant clemency to Julius Jones.

After reviewing the facts and evidence of the case, he concluded that there was no doubt as to Jones' guilt. Jones has shown no remorse for his crime and deserved the death penalty. I believe Stitt acted in the best interests of Oklahoma in granting clemency, but without the possibility of parole.

In my opinion, Stitt recognized that Jones' execution would have resulted in significant negative publicity as well as negative economic consequences to the state of Oklahoma, to include the loss of future Hollywood movies shot in Oklahoma as well as the loss of other businesses and ventures relocating or starting up in Oklahoma.

The clemency decision was influenced by the national outcry of those who refused to review the facts and overwhelming evidence of guilt in Howell's murder, instead focusing on the "overwhelming evidence" of innocence consisting of hearsay of statements from convicted felons and lies from Jones' family members.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Demonstrators at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary react as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commutes Julius Jones' death sentence. Gov. Stitt commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert