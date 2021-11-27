Letter: Gov. Stitt is wrong on the reality of nonbinary people

It appears we in Oklahoma are not all on the same page. Especially the governor and reality.

It is quite clear that the governor with his executive order to ban nonbinary birth certificates from being issued has obviously not seen the video interview with the nonbinary applicant.

If he were to take a look at the video of the interview on all of the news channels, like me, I am sure he would change his mind about whether or not someone is born as a male or female.

