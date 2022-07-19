Letter: Gov. Stitt doesn't understand the loyalty of veterans

Gov. Kevin Stitt fired two veterans who supported another veteran who was running against him. Those veterans are a Purple Heart recipient, a retired general, and chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Veterans Commission of Oklahoma. The third was executive director of the commission.

Stitt, who did not serve in the military, sees no problem in expecting loyalty to a man in the same party – himself – as clearly trumping the loyalty veterans have or one another.

There is a bond that is apparently not understood in the dimly myopic view of Stitt. That bond is one formed between men, women, Black, white, Native American, Hispanic, Jews, Christians and Muslims that binds them together despite the caustic pettiness of politics. That bond is formed when such men and women walk shoulder to shoulder into the Valley of the Shadow of Death.

Stitt disrespects those veterans who served on the commission at no salary to help their brethren. That disrespect extends to all veterans, whether they saw combat or not. They put their lives in the line at one time.

They recognize the need to help those who made it back. Having not served himself, Stitt cannot see the inappropriateness of political revenge in this instance.

