Letter: Gov. Stitt doesn't speak for me on my medical decisions

While Gov. Kevin Stitt may “want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country” he does not speak for “all 4 million Oklahomans (“Stitt signs ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill,” May 4)."

He does not speak for me. He does not speak for the almost 1 million children who do not vote. Some 42.5% of eligible voters (1.2 million) participated in 2018; 57.5% of eligible voters (1.624 million) chose not to vote in 2018.

Of the 1.2 million who did vote, Stitt received 54.3% (644,579). He can accurately suppose he speaks for 25% of Oklahomans.

The signing of Senate Bill 1503 by the governor infringes on my liberty to make medical decisions with my health care provider. I do not give him permission to usurp my voice as well.

