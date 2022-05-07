 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gov. Stitt doesn't speak for me on my medical decisions

  • 0

While Gov. Kevin Stitt may “want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country” he does not speak for “all 4 million Oklahomans (“Stitt signs ‘fetal heartbeat’ bill,” May 4)."

He does not speak for me. He does not speak for the almost 1 million children who do not vote. Some 42.5% of eligible voters (1.2 million) participated in 2018; 57.5% of eligible voters (1.624 million) chose not to vote in 2018.

Of the 1.2 million who did vote, Stitt received 54.3% (644,579). He can accurately suppose he speaks for 25% of Oklahomans.

The signing of Senate Bill 1503 by the governor infringes on my liberty to make medical decisions with my health care provider. I do not give him permission to usurp my voice as well.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

"In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days," says Tulsa resident Randy Acord.

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

"It seems like there is a growing trend that our chosen leaders choose not to use critical thinking or even care to think about other citizens outside their own preferred groups. This is having a chilling effect that is reducing democracy in place of authoritarianism," writes Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Student loan debt a growing American crisis

Letter: Student loan debt a growing American crisis

"Even with a generous academic and athletic scholarship, my family still owed $24,000 for just my first year. This is unsustainable for me. If I must pay that much every year, I will eventually have to drop out," writes Broken Arrow resident Trenton Collins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert