Letter: Gov. Stitt bullying his way to power over people who disagree with him
Letter: Gov. Stitt bullying his way to power over people who disagree with him

Once again, Gov. Kevin Stitt is making a play against the people of Oklahoma.

This one comes in the form of privatizing Medicaid. Although this did not work well for us in the past, he is pressing forward.

He has removed the only doctors on the Health Care Authority governing board, replacing them — during a time of rising COVID infections — with an innovation officer and a software executive.

With the Supreme Court McGirt decision, Stitt said "they are dead wrong" and says the state will lose sovereignty. Mind you, the tribes are sovereign nations. 

The price tags on these power plays are costing up to $700,000 to argue the Supreme Court decision and $2 million for challenging tribes on gaming compacts, both paid to out-of-state, non-competitive firms. 

This pro-life governor is pushing for the death penalty punishment, doesn't support life-saving mask mandates and is going after public schools. Is that retribution for masks?

Is there an end to his bullying? Who pays for it who really reaps the benefits of these actions; because it hardly seems like the people of Oklahoma.

Sharon McGovern, Tulsa

 

 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

 

 

Featured video:

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned July 13, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.
