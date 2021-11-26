Letter: Gov. Stitt, AG O'Connor showcase hypocrisy when it comes to mandates

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General John O’Connor have seen fit to take action seeking to prevent the federal government from mandating COVID-19 vaccines, despite centuries of federal and state governments issuing such mandates and Supreme Court authority for such mandates.

The premise of this action is their opposition to governmental interference in our lives. And yet, Stitt and O’Connor have likewise caused Oklahoma to sue Ascension St. John seeking to prevent a private employer from enforcing vaccine mandates in the interest of protecting staff and patients from serious illness or death.

It seems they are against government interference unless their political agenda dictates otherwise. The stated basis for this action is that an employee has the right to refuse to be vaccinated for religious reasons.

Leaving aside how tenuous that argument is, neither the employee nor, more importantly, the state has the right to impose those beliefs on others who have a competing right to be protected from a contagious and lethal disease.

It is noteworthy that they espouse the right to choose when it comes to vaccines, but both oppose a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion.