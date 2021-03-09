Letter: Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid decisions mean Oklahoma medicine provides fewer services to patients and gets less funding to providers

In the summer of 2020, the citizens of Oklahoma voted to expand Medicaid. Expansion would provide increased access and coverage for the medical and psychiatric needs of our community.

Rather than embrace the will of the people, Gov. Kevin Stitt opposed expansion and is now taking measures to limit its positive impact.

The governor proposes to give $2 billion to four companies that are for-profit and headquartered out of state to manage our Medicaid program. The decision would result in fewer services for patients and less funding for Oklahoma doctors, hospitals and pharmacies while providing significant profits for the program administrator.

Oklahomans please write your legislators to keep the money in Oklahoma and vote against managed care.

W. K. Warren, Jr., Tulsa

Editor's note: W.K. Warren is chairman of the board of trustees of Saint Francis Health System.

