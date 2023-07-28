I'm a native Oklahoman and love my state. Yet I'm alarmed that Superintendent Ryan Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt have weaponized their personal religion to build their own state church.

My concerns aren’t just shared by other non-Christians, but also by Bible believers who rightly see religion as a protected, private exercise. Sadly, Walters, Stitt, and other (often suspiciously white male) evangelical politicians are bent on theocracy.

Walters recently tweeted a stack of his own prized "educational" books which includes two problematic Christian influencers.

The first was former U.S. Secretary of Education William Bennett who famously authored "The Book of Virtues” while leading a secret life as a serial gambler who lost $8 million in 10 years.

The second was David Barton, a far-right history revisionist so problematic that his own book, "The Jefferson Lies," was pulled by his (Christian) publisher over numerous false statements. Baylor University’s church-state studies professor Derek Davis told the New York Times that Barton’s work contains “a lot of distortions, half-truths, and twisted history.”

Topping Walters' stack was the Bible, a book which rightly concerns many non-Christians. Between the wonderful love verses lie problematic edicts by primitive patriarchs who silenced women, excused slavery, beat children, oppressed non-heterosexuals and claimed divine dominion over the whole planet.

Sadly, Christian Dominionism is the point, and many of these attitudes have rippled into the 21st century.

Walters and Stitt want a state that looks like them, but we should build a state that looks like all of us.

