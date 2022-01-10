Letter: Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to leave the tribes alone

Regarding Oklahoma’s Native American tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt, the governor needs to leave the tribes alone.

They have done a lot for Oklahoma. They paid for roads, donated to schools, and provided health care and improvements for their tribes.

They have clinics located in several cities to treat their own, and hospitals – including a hospital in Tulsa – to help with the number of cases in other hospitals when they are full. This helps reduce overcrowding and relieves some of the staff who are working long hours while exhausted.

I know others who would agree the tribes have contributed a good share. Stop trying to get more money out of the tribes and find it elsewhere.

We’ve worked peacefully with the tribes and want to continue to work together. Stitt is creating a divide between the tribes and our government.

