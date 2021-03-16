Letter: Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to keep money in Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt has been a disappointment for me from Day 1.

Why would he not listen to his constituents, who voted to expand the Medicaid system for our fellow citizens?

Why would he alone decide to change it to an out-of-state managed care, for-profit system that doesn’t expand coverage but restricts coverage?

Last time I checked, he’s not a king who can just issue edicts as he sees fit.

Stitt needs to straighten up, listen to the people that put him in the position of governor and do his job. Expand and fund Medicaid coverage as voted on by the people, for the people.

Keep the money and services for the pharmacies, doctors and hospitals in Oklahoma hands. Don’t send the potential for jobs and money out of state.

Stitt is supposed to be working for Oklahoma and its citizens.

Lesli Allen-Artz, Broken Arrow

