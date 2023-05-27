Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I watch too much Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, and Gov. Kevin Stitt obviously does not.

He must not be aware many viewers financially support OETA. It is not as much as what the state can provide, but there is public financial support from individuals.

I have to mention a music program I enjoy, past episode of "The Lawrence Welk Show." Has the governor heard of Lawrence Welk?

