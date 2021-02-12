Letter: Gov. Kevin Stitt making decisions from hubris

Kudos to Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt's self-serving address to the state Legislature.

I am tired of being governed by insecure bully-boys — Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford are included — who hide behind religion and the Constitution when it suits them.

But their actions suggest they are motivated by one thing: the almighty dollar.

Stitt's bullheaded and Trumpish behavior has done nothing but embarrass Oklahomans since day one.

He insulted and fractured the state's working relationship with the tribes, purchased useless drugs of which the state is having to recoup the losses, took sides in the Epic Charter School scandal, and now he is overhauling Medicaid despite warnings and contradictory advice from the medical community.

It is important to attract new business to Oklahoma. But we have plenty of hurdles to overcome such as the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination availability, homeless people eking out an existence by vandalizing our homes and autos, closure of rural hospitals for lack of reimbursement and a deluge of abuse triggered by the pandemic — just to name a few problems.