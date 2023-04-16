Many people have seen the picture of the little girl with terror written on her face as she sat on the bus after the shooting in Nashville. This is the face of the GOP’s refusal to manage weapons of destruction.

America needs to know that the GOP is okay with the fear and terror that run-away gun violence is wreaking on our kids and they do nothing to keep other children from facing this trauma.

No background checks. No waiting period to buy a gun. No training or licensing required to own and operate a gun.

No requirements to safely secure firearms at home or in public. No enforcement of Red Flag laws.

No effort to modernize the ATF recording keeping. No limitations on ammunition types and quantities.

No care for our kids and grandkids safety from gun violence.

None of these are difficult to do. But, the GOP needs to do more than offer the ineffective thoughts and prayers. They need to begin offering effective regulations and requirements for buying, storing and use of firearms.

Good legislation matters. The impact of the automatic weapon ban in 1994 shows a reduction in deaths from gun violence, and deaths by guns is now the leading cause of death in children.

One way to reverse this is a new ban on automatic weapons to keep more children safe from the terror the little girl on the bus lived through.

But will the GOP care about the kids?

