Letter: GOP opposed infrastructure bill, but is first at the trough for federal money

Hypocrisy remains alive and well in Oklahoma’s GOP. Both senators and all five representatives railed against and voted against the Biden infrastructure legislation, calling it part of his socialist agenda.

Not one GOP state legislator spoke up in support of it, including its funding of rural broadband. As we might expect, the leading anti-socialist cheerleader was our millionaire governor.

Now, the same GOP-controlled Legislature is one of the first hogs at the trough. It passed legislation designed to access that socialist funding and bring broadband access to rural Oklahoma.

Of course, being an election year, Gov. Kevin Stitt jumped on the hypocrisy bandwagon and signed the legislation, touting its benefit to a much-neglected area of the state.

