Letter: GOP Oklahoma lawmakers a disappointment

It seems the Republican legislators continue to drag their feet on Epic Charter Schools.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd's audit revealed millions of dollars unaccounted for. To hamper her work, Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, introduced a bill that would have allowed Epic to select its own auditor.

The day after Byrd's audit was released, Epic co-founder Ben Harris and his wife each donated maximum campaign contributions to Rosino.

A spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said if any laws are found to have been broken, his office will address it.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, told the Tulsa World last fall that members would likely introduce bills on this topic in upcoming session. Later, he acknowledged putting off those bills.

McBride said, "My approach has been: Let's take a breath … I just want to make sure we don't get egg on our face."

I took that breath, and it smelled like rotten eggs!

I have been a Republican for over 65 years and don't recognize it representing the values it did when I joined the GOP.

As the saying goes, we need the clear the swamp in Oklahoma Capitol.