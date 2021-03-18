Letter: GOP must expand its base for future success

A sure win for the Democrats in 2024 is our continued harangue regarding a stolen election.

At best, it was a nip-and-tuck election as the Georgia runoff proved to be with out 8,000 poll watchers in January. We need to get on with the next play and concern ourselves with the millions of legitimate voters who voted against us.

My vote, along with millions of others, related to the GOP platform on issues regarding pro-life, same-sex marriage, preserving the Electoral College packing the Supreme Court, preserving the Constitution's freedom of speech and our right to bear arms plus strong support for our military.

Any one of dozens of conservative senators, governors and other political leaders could head up our party. Our own Gov. Kevin Stitt could be our choice as our favorite son for president.

We must expand our base or continue to be out-voted by the masses who now out-number us in the GOP. Republicans can no longer win with 10% of the Black vote, 10% of the Hispanic vote and 10% of the LGBTQ vote.

That, coupled with yellow-dog Democrats and others, we may become losers whether we admit it or not.

Demographics is beginning to call the shots