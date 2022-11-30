Letter: GOP leaders to focus on punishment, not progress in U.S. House

Looking toward taking over leadership of the House of Representatives in January, Republican leaders have begun outlining their intentions.

With little chance of impacting key Republican priorities in response to a Democrat-led Senate and a Democratic president, the Republican leadership seems more poised for retribution than collaboration with Democrats to pursue meaningful bipartisan legislation that might actually benefit the people.

The Speaker of the House-elect, Kevin McCarthy, has already stated that he will strip key Democrats from House committees, as well as hold hostage such programs as Social Security and Medicare.

Additionally, the Republican leadership has outlined its intent to conduct formal probes ranging from Hunter Biden's business dealings, the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, COVID-19 decision making, the Afghanistan pullout, the politicization of the Department of Justice, and the January 6 Committee, and has even raised the prospect of pursuing impeachment proceedings.

This plan of action seems completely counter to the voice of the people, as expressed in the recent elections and through which most hardline candidates, many of whom were promoted by the former president, were defeated and the predicted red wave never materialized.

The resounding voice of the people seems to be: Stop the fighting, stop the incendiary rhetoric, stop the untruths, pave the way to a better future, and make a positive difference in the lives of the American people.

When will politicians ever learn that they are elected to serve the people and not feeding their imperious inclinations?

