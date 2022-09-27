Letter: GOP leaders caved to Trump's threats

The recent episode of the PBS “Frontline” series, titled “Lies, Politics and Democracy,” describes in great detail the “choices made by political leaders that have threatened American democracy; a look at the 2020 election and the rhetoric that led to political violence.”

According to the episode, Donald Trump called Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairperson, on his last flight aboard Air Force One, heading back to Mar-A-Lago after vacating the White House. In their conversation, Trump blamed the Republican Party for his election loss; he talked to McDaniel about starting his own political party.

Immediately recognizing that Trump could destroy the ranks of the Republican Party, McDaniel helped arrange for Kevin McCarthy to beg Trump to stay on as the party leader. McCarthy and McDaniel were intensely afraid of losing too many voters to Trump.

McCarthy, who reminds me of a puppet that reacts only to its manipulator’s hands, easily convinced Trump to stay. Subsequently, Trump continued spreading “the Big Lie,” which is the title of Jonathan Lemire’s easy-to-read book in which he thoroughly recounts Trump’s dangerous lies and divisive political stunts.

I believe more people than those leaving would have returned to the GOP if party leadership had finally told Trump not to let the door hit him in his rear end on his way out. They had a chance to restore people’s confidence and trust in the GOP, but instead they blew it. They bit off much more than they can chew. Decisions do have consequences.

