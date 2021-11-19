 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP interfering with private business
Letter: GOP interfering with private business

If I remember correctly, Gov. Kevin Stitt previously said that employers in the state could make their own decisions regarding employees being vaccinated for COVID-19.

So why has the state attorney general filed suit against Ascension St. John for its vaccine mandate?

I thought the Republican Party was against the government interfering with private business? Or is that only in matters the Republicans prefer?

