Letter: GOP has been hijacked

The armature of factuality around which a democracy builds a consensus as to what is real and what isn’t is threatened by the corrosive effects of social media.

Social media provides an open-forum where anyone can run a bizarre, ridiculous flag up the digital flagpole with the reasonable expectation of garnishing a following of gullible lemmings willing to salute it.

It’s hard to understand why so many have abandoned fundamentals of human cognition – reason, logic and critical analyses in exchange for citizenship in a la-la land created by blogging messiahs. Why do so many Americans abandon viable information sources in order to believe their own version of the truth?

They embrace false messages; if only we could leave them to their folly. If only their behavior could be as inconsequential as it is silly. The attack on the capital of Jan. 6, 2021, tells us unequivocally it isn’t.

They are not Don Quixotes attacking fictional enemy windmills. They pose a threat to American democracy.