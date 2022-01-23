Letter: GOP has become the political clickbait party

When I turned 18 in the fall of 2000, I joined the Republican Party. I remained a member until around June of 2016, at which time I could no longer stomach what the party had become.

The GOP, for the most part, has become the political version of internet click-bait. We have state Sen. Nathan Dahm proposing who knows what with the sole goal of riling up people on Twitter so he can claim "the libs are trying to cancel me!” Spoiler: we aren't; we are laughing at you.

And then, there is Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is essentially begging literally anyone to pay attention to him by electronically stomping his feet and screaming until someone acknowledges his existence.

In answer to Bob Doucette's question asking why these people are so angry (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 9), I submit the following: They are angry because they know it gets clicks and likes on the internet.

That's all it seemingly takes to be a "name" in today's GOP, and it is all Dahm and Lahmeyer care about.

