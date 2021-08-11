Letter: Good stories on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Thank you for exposing the outrageous behavior of some troopers and officers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

They operate as a law unto themselves, undeterred by nationally recommended policies or even good sense.

In 1999, I was given a ticket northwest of Woodward by an OHP officer.

I mailed my check to the county, but it was returned by an assistant district attorney because the alleged law I had broken didn't exist.

I doubt that the Oklahoma Legislature or governor has the political will to take on such a powerful agency as the Department of Public Safety, but one can hope.

