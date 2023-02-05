In response to the letter "Little Change" (Jan. 29), I would agree with the lack of progress in the ranking of Oklahoma schools over 25 years. However, I disagree with the statement that the writer's grandchildren is receiving the same substandard education their parents did.

The quality of education is not the issue. We have had — and continue to have — excellent teachers, and the education they provide is certainly not substandard.

What remains substandard are the peripherals: teacher pay, quality of buildings and support teachers need.

While I agree that our progress in overall measured areas is dismal, the quality of education is not the problem.

