Letter: Good hunting

The recovery of Oklahoma's white-tailed deer population is a great success story that should be celebrated by everyone who loves wildlife.

I have a pamphlet from the Oklahoma Game and Fish Department published in 1952, which quoted a 1946 inventory of the state's total deer population as 9,500.

When I was a boy, finding a deer's tracks in the woods was so rare it justified a letter to the local newspaper.

Since then, conservation, restocking, wise stewardship and rational hunting laws have been so successful that Oklahoma's present deer population is estimated as 750,000.

Oklahoma hunters routinely take over 100,000 deer each year in legal hunting seasons without depleting the population. So not all the news is bad.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.