 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Good hunting

  • 0

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform.

The recovery of Oklahoma's white-tailed deer population is a great success story that should be celebrated by everyone who loves wildlife.

I have a pamphlet from the Oklahoma Game and Fish Department published in 1952, which quoted a 1946 inventory of the state's total deer population as 9,500.

When I was a boy, finding a deer's tracks in the woods was so rare it justified a letter to the local newspaper.

Since then, conservation, restocking, wise stewardship and rational hunting laws have been so successful that Oklahoma's present deer population is estimated as 750,000.

Oklahoma hunters routinely take over 100,000 deer each year in legal hunting seasons without depleting the population. So not all the news is bad.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

Letter: Wisdom from WWII rings true today

"Today, ironically, we must still debate the differences between the two ideologies so all age groups will understand the differences and how much it really matters," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Letter: The people have spoken

Letter: The people have spoken

"The Republicans can’t compete with the Democrats. The two parties operate vastly different." says Claremore resident George Jones.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert